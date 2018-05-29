William H. Simmons

1925-2018

William Harold Simmons, 92, of Glasgow, MO passed away May 24, 2018 at Ashley Manor in Boonville.

William was born in Pilot Grove, MO on October 8, 1925, a son of Henry and Sara Lena Edwards Simmons. He married Virginia Craig on June 10, 1961. She survives at their home. William served his nation in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe.

Mr. Simmons was employed with Fuqua Homes in Boonville prior to retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by three sons, Michael Simmons and wife, Carla, William D. Simmons and wife, Deanne and Rusty Simmons and wife, Jessica, all of Glasgow and a daughter, Lorrie Simmons of Fayette. Also surviving is a brother, Benjamin Simmons and 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by five brothers.

Services honoring his life will be announced.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.