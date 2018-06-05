Larry Eaton

1919-2018

Fayette resident, Larry Eaton, passed away at the Bluffs in Columbia, MO on May 30, 2018. He was 98 years of age.

Larry Lee Eaton was born on the family farm between Fayette and Harrisburg, MO on July 29, 1919, the son of John and Gertrude (Finn) Eaton. He graduated from Harrisburg High School, the class of 1937. Larry enlisted in the United States Army in 1942, serving in Pacific Theatre Campaign during WWII. He served 3.5 years, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Larry was part of the Mars Task Force Pack Artillery and the 613 Field Artillery Medical Attachment. He was awarded three bronze stars for his heroic service in a combat zone and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married the love of his life, Frances Nipper in Boonville, MO on May 23, 1953. Together they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. In 1955, Larry started working for Fayette High School doing custodial/maintenance duties. He was also the school bus driver. Larry retired from FHS in 1985. Larry enjoyed farming, working with his cattle and tending to his garden. He was a member of Linn Memorial UMC and Fayette Legion Post 4616 and lifetime member of the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Eaton of Columbia; three sons, John (Debbie) Eaton of Wichita, KS, Wally (Kim) Eaton of Fayette, MO and Mike (Lisa) Eaton of Columbia, MO; six grandchildren, Krystal (Marc) Kauffman, Kendall Eaton, Meganne (Sixto) Montesinos, Amanda Eaton and Tim and Thomas Eaton; and two great-grandchildren, Brody and Brock Kauffman. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one brother, Morris.

A funeral service for Mr. Eaton was at 1 PM, Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Mike Jackman officiating. Visitation was held two hours before the service, starting at 11 AM. Burial with full military honors followed the service at Fayette City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Central Missouri Honor Flight, in care of the funeral home.