Missouri’s Governor resigns

As of Friday evening, the State of Missouri has a new Governor. Lieutenant Governor Mike Parsons (R) was sworn in June 1 after the resignation of Governor Eric Greitens. Parsons is the 57th Governor of Missouri.

Scandalous allegations and criticism plagued Greitens from his campaign. Throughout his administration and up to his resignation, these overshadowed any positive actions from Greitens. On Tuesday, May 29, Greitens held a press conference announcing his resignation.

“Today I am announcing that I will resign as governor of Missouri effective Friday, June 1, at 5 p.m.

I came to office to fight for the people of Missouri, to fight for the forgotten… I am thankful to all those who have worked beside me, sweated beside me, those who gave their time, their energy, their precious resources so that we could pursue our mission of taking Missouri in a new and better direction. We have accomplished a lot together. I am proud of you, and I am proud of all of our work…

It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve as your governor. Traveling the state, I have talked to many of you who harbor extraordinary anger at this ordeal and for those who have pushed and promoted it…

A great deal of work is left undone. The time has come, though, to tend to those that have been wounded, and to care for those who need us most. So for the moment, let us walk off the battlefield with our heads held high…

May God continue to bless you and to bless the great state of Missouri.”

More than 105 U.S. governors have resigned from office since 1900. Most all of those resigning did so moving on to other governmental positions. Only twelve resigned due to personal scandals, ethical inquiries or mounting criminal proceedings. Until Friday, Missouri was one of only seven states that did not have an elected governor resign from office since 1900. The other six include Hawaii, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington.