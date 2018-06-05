Optimist Fishing Derby reels in the Fun

Overcast weather did not deter the fishing faithful for the Optimist Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 2. The Lodge, just south of Fayette on Highway DD, welcomed youth of all ages to their lake to test fishing skills. And the fish were biting!

Whether participants were new beginners needing help from mom or dad; or experienced fishers with a string full, all youth attending seemed to enjoy themselves. It was hard not to catch a fish. If you didn’t have a pole, the Optimists had poles and bait at the ready.

Howard and Cooper County Conservation agents were on hand offering advice and education. And because everyone knows fishing can work up an appetite, the Optimists were prepared. Hot dogs and drinks were available for all participants.

Overall, it was a great day to promote fishing as an outdoor family activity.

