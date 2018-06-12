Howard Electric Cooperative hosts 82nd Membership meeting

Howard Electric Cooperative’s 82nd annual meeting was held Monday night at the Fayette High School gym. General Manager Richard Fowler presided over the meeting with over 550 cooperative members and guests in attendance. The Board of Directors were elected in Districts 2 and 3. Oran Boulden was elected in District 2. Marvin Hilgedick and George Frink were elected in District 3. Member Derry Wiswall was the grand-prize winner of $500 off his electric bill. The youth grand-prize of $75 cash was given to Gracie Flaspohler.