The Kenny Blakely family at the annual Kenny Blakely Classic, held June 9 at Fayette Golf Club.
The winners of the 2018 Kenny Blakely Classic. Pictured, from left to right: Caleb Walker, Jeff Oswald, Lee Young and Mark Harbison. These four men were awarded the Wally Turnage prize, named after Wally Turnage. Wally was the captain and leading golfer on the very first Fayette Falcon golf team in the spring of 1961. Wally was widely recognized as one of the best golfers in the area at that time. He set a Fayette course record. He won the Fayette Annual Course Championship several times. He continues to be an avid golfer in Arizona, where he can play year-round. A team consisting of Kirk Besgrove, Dave Huntsman, Keyton Schweighauser and Geoff Moorehead finished in second place at the 2018 Kenny Blakely Classic.
The team to finish second in the “A” flight standings. From left to right: Jeff Dawson, Kristie Dawson, Abbie Conrow and Blake Dawson.