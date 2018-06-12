Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth Announced

The Juneteenth Committee is pleased to introduce Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth for 2018; Keonna Bush and Jonathan Gaines-Jackman.

Keonna Bush is Ms. Juneteenth 2018. Keonna is the daughter of Curtis Jackman and the late Patricia Bush.

A 2017 graduate of Central Methodist University, Keonna received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. She has been employed at the Braun Home for 4 years, as a developmental assistant, and was formerly a legal assistant for Flashpohler Law Office. Plans for the future are to possibly attend law school, or return to college for two degrees – psychology and undetermined.

Keonna is been a longtime, active member in the youth ministry at St. Paul United Methodist Church, and Simply Anointed young women’s choir group. Future career aspirations are to obtain possible position with the state, working with troubled youth or juveniles.

Mr. Juneteenth is Jonathan Gaines-Jackman, who is widely known throughout the community. He is a common fixture in downtown Fayette. Jonathan is the son of Valerie and Tim Jackman.

A 2005 graduate of Fayette High School, Jonathan works at C&R Supermarket, and can be seen there several days during the week greeting every customer with a humongous smile.

Jonathan is a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, and member of the United Methodist Men’s Group.