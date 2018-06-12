Noted in Brief 06.13.18

• American Legion White Bell Post 273 next meeting will be Wednesday, June 13 at Schnell Hall on Villers Dr. in Fayette at 6 p.m. All veterans welcome.

• FREE CLASSES for DIABETICS beginning Wednesday, June 13 at 9 a.m., once a week for 6 weeks, all ages welcome, call Pam Atkins at 660-248-3733 or fayetteca@cmaaa.net

• Howard County DAR will meet at noon for lunch on June 14 at Roslyn Heights. Send check for $15 to MSSDAR (Barbara Alexander, 311 Green Acres Drive, Fayette 65248) on or before June 7. Call 660-248-9891 for more information.

• Howard County Democrat Committee will meet Thursday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Flaspohler Law Office in Fayette. The public is invited to attend.

• HOWARD COUNTY GRAZING SCHOOL from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 at the Howard County Keller Building, Conference Room #3. Contact Howard County Soil & Water Conservation District to register; $120 individual, $200 per couple. Limited seating, registration deadline June 1.

• Farm Bureau STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL, Monday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette City Park. See ad on page 6

• PEO CHAPTER AU will meet Monday June 18 at 7:15 p.m. at Sandy Marshall’s home. Please send regrets to Sandy or Nan.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20 in the school Library.

• MMM Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 at the home of Dee Woodward, 303 N. Linn, Fayette. Call 248-9891 for information.

• Boonslick Women’s Business Network summer social Tuesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at W.J.’s in Boonville for members and significant others to meet, network, and enjoy dinner. RSVP at Facebook page or director@mowbc.org. Tickets $15 per person.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the fire station.

• ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Summer show – “The 25th Anniversary Show:” The Permanent Collection (Ashby and Non-Ashby) until July 12, (Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.)

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall. The public is welcome.

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM Schools display will be open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 1-4 p.m. through July. Come and check out what these one room schools were like, pictures of the students, teachers and schools are on display.

• FAYETTE CITY WIDE YARD SALES will be Saturday, Aug. 4. Watch the Fayette Advertiser for maps and notices.

• FAYETTE FESTIVAL of the ARTS – Saturday, Aug. 4 in the Courthouse and on the Square

• PEACEMAKERS QUILT SHOW – Saturday, Aug. 4 at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

