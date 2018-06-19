Big crowd attends Optimist tractor pull

Above: Dave Jones driving a JD 7830 “Blowin Bucks.” Below: Brandon Peterson of Prescott, Ia. driving an IH 1206 “Rollin Coal.” Over 1,500 people attended.

Black smoke was rolling at the Fayette Optimist Club 41st Annual Power Pull held Saturday at the Howard County Fairgrounds. More than 1,500 spectators watched pullers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. All proceeds will go toward local youth programs. Sponsors were the Fayette Optimist Club and KPOW Power 97.7. Other local sponsors included Exchange Bank of Missouri, Commercial Trust Company, Hart’s Diesel Service, C&R Supermarkets, MFA Inc. Agri Services, Crop Production Services, Frink/Iman Auction, Joe Busch Ag Repair, Stine Seeds-Mike Eckels, Trailer Trendz, Addison Biological Laboratory, Schlutz Tractor & Machine Service Inc., Maxwell Family Chiropractic,Checkered Flag Photography, WK Ford, Isle of Capri, Designing by K, and O’Bryant Diesel.