David Eugene Fuemmeler

1934-2018

Longtime Glasgow resident, David Eugene Fuemmeler, passed away suddenly at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia June 16, 2018. He was 83 years of age.

David Eugene Fuemmeler was born July 2, 1934, in Howard County, the son of George and Veronica (Himmelberg) Fuemmeler. He graduated 8th grade at St. Mary School in Glasgow. On Sept. 12, 1956, David married the love of his life, Kathleen Monnig, at Marian Hill Catholic Church, just north of Glasgow. Together, they’ve enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage. David’s life was centered around his family, his work and his faith. He was an extremely hard-working man and his work ethic was second to none. He consistently stayed busy on the farm or tending to various jobs in Glasgow and the surrounding communities. In addition to farming full-time, David worked a backhoe, did trench work, and hauled countless loads of dirt and rock for people in the area. David will be remembered by his family for his love of playing Euchre with his family on Sunday nights. He was a devout member of St. Mary Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. David will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on through his family.

As our family reminisced on stories of David’s life, his evident love for Kathleen rang throughout each. Every memory was accented with held hands on the couch, huge hugs, and loving attention. That led their children to show the same love to their own spouses. The love between David and Kathleen has affected generations in a way that is palpable and enduring. Even after almost 62 years of marriage, David was known to encourage young men to find a woman just like, “his girl.”

He is survived by his wife of the home, Kathleen; four sons, Gary (Peggy) Fuemmeler, Don (Marta) Fuemmeler, Kevin (Lisa) Fuemmeler, all of Glasgow, MO, and Darren (Sonya) Fuemmeler, of Armstrong, MO; daughter, Tricia (Phillip) Hackman, of Glasgow, MO; 12 grandchildren: Jamey and his wife Theresa, Joshua and his wife Terin, Todd and his wife Erica, Brandon and his wife Camille, Blakeley, Reagan, Rhys, Makayla, Cole, Whitney, Tori and Cara; 10 great-grandchildren: Jordan, Halle, Cade, Tenley, Tyley, Trey, Taytum, Hayven, Coltyn, and Darcy; two brothers, Jerry (Jeanie) Fuemmeler, of Salisbury, MO and Ronald (Rosetta) Fuemmeler, of Glasgow, MO. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Bernadette Marie Gebhardt, and a brother, Leroy Fuemmeler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Mr. Fuemmeler’s honor, 10 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glasgow, MO, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2018 at St. Mary Church. A rosary/prayer service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 PM. Interment will be at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow following the funeral.

Memorial contributions are suggested St. Mary School, St. Mary Church, or St. Mary Endowment Fund. Final Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Glasgow.