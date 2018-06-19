Hudson named First Team All-State by MBCA

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Harrisburg junior catcher Brayden Hudson was named First Team All-State by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association. The announcement was made on June 14.

Hudson played in 21 games for the Bulldogs in 2018, all at the catcher position. He served as the team’s leadoff hitter.

“Brayden played a major role in our success this past spring,” Harrisburg head coach Chris Ackman said. “Defensively, he is a special player behind the plate. I didn’t see one catcher this spring that was better all-around behind the plate than I did with Brayden. He is above average in blocking baseballs, throwing out runners, and receiving pitches.”

Offensively, Hudson finished the season with a .628 on-base percentage and slugged .694. He had 11 extra-base hits, nine doubles and two triples. He had at least one hit in all 21 games he played this past season.

“He currently has a 21-game hitting streak,” Ackman said. “He led the Bulldogs in most offensive categories for the season. He has a great command of the strike zone as a hitter and a catcher. He struck out only two times all spring. His ability to get on base and steal helped the Bulldogs gain a lot of early leads on opponents this spring.”

The Bulldogs lost their first five games to begin the 2018 season. They turned a curve and won 11 of their final 18 games, finishing the season with an 11-12 record. They advanced to the Class 2 District 7 title game for a second straight year, where they lost 6-3 to Russellville.

Hudson was named First Team All-Conference and was the leading vote-getter in the Lewis and Clark Conference, Ackman said. He was named First Team All-District for Class 2 District 7.

“This is a major accomplishment for Brayden as an all-stater,” Ackman said. “He has tremendous upside in the game of baseball. I’m looking forward to having two more years with Brayden behind the plate for the Bulldogs.”