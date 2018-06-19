Juneteenth 18th Annual Celebration: Stick with love By Editor | June 19, 2018 | 0 Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth Jonathan Gaines-Jackman and Keonna Bush Co-Grand Marshals Cathy Thogmorton and Glenn Ludke Co-Grand Marshals Cathy Cox and sitting in for J’den Cox is his father, Michael. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Twelve vie for Miss Howard County Queen and Teen titles June 19, 2018 | No Comments » Big crowd attends Optimist tractor pull June 19, 2018 | No Comments » Howard Electric Cooperative hosts 82nd Membership meeting June 12, 2018 | No Comments » Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth Announced June 12, 2018 | No Comments » Juneteenth Committee Announces Grand Marshals June 12, 2018 | No Comments »