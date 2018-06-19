Noted in Brief 06-20-18

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20 in the school Library.

• ICE CREAM SOCIAL and DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE SPEAKING Saturday, June 23, Social begins serving at 6 p.m., speaking begins at 7 p.m.

• Vacation Bible School June 24 through June 29 at First Baptist Church

• MMM Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 at the home of Dee Woodward, 303 N. Linn, Fayette. Call 248-9891 for information.

• HOWARD COUNTY PROGRESSIVES will meet for regular monthly potluck and discussion group at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the home of Jackie Byland, 307 State Route E, Fayette (660-248-2138).

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, July 3 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall. The public is welcome.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall. The public is welcome.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the fire station.

• ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Summer show – “The 25th Anniversary Show:” The Permanent Collection (Ashby and Non-Ashby) until July 12, (Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.)

• Fayette Area Community Theatre presents the Broadway Musical “Hairspray” at the CMU Little Theatre, July 13, 14 at 7 p.m, and July 15 at 2 p.m. Online and at-the-door tickets are $12/$6. Online tickets sold at www.eventbrite.com (additional fees apply to online sales). Advance tickets on sale now for $10/$5 at Commercial Trust and Grey Willows Art and Antiques.

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM Schools display will be open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 1-4 p.m. through July. Come and check out what these one room schools were like, pictures of the students, teachers and schools are on display.

• FAYETTE CITY WIDE YARD SALES will be Saturday, Aug. 4. Watch the Fayette Advertiser for maps and notices.

• FAYETTE FESTIVAL of the ARTS – Saturday, Aug. 4 in the Courthouse and on the Square

• PEACEMAKERS QUILT SHOW – Saturday, Aug. 4 at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

