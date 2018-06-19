Phyllis Alleen Hinds

1925-2018

Phyllis Alleen Hinds, of Fayette, formerly of Wilmington, IL and Osage Beach, MO , passed away May 15, 2018 at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove, MO. She was 92 years old.

Mrs. Hinds was born November 11, 1925 in Joliet, IL, a daughter of Oscar Graham and Jessie Shelley Thompson. She married Elmer “Dusty” Hinds. He preceded her in death July 30, 2017.

She loved her family and enjoyed the fellowship with her church family at Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church in Lake Ozark, MO. Phyllis and Dusty had served in the mission field as dorm parents in Israel and in London, KY at Cleft Rock Retreat.

Phyllis is lovingly remembered by a son, Kurt Hinds and his wife, Tamara of Fayette; a daughter, Shelly Phillips and husband, Charles of Osage Beach; five grandchildren, D.J. Hinds and wife, Aura, Zach Phillips, Jake Phillips and wife, Bree, Stephanie Hinds and Meg Gregory and husband, Joe. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Andrew and Emma Behle and Braxton Phillips.

In addition to her husband, Dusty, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian Hinds and a brother, Lyle Thompson.

Services honoring her life will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church, 394 Duckhead Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Camp P82 Youth Retreat c/o Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church, 394 Duckhead Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049.

Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, Missouri.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.