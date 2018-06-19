Preserve Pat Roll!

Folks who are bored on a Tuesday evening in Fayette should consider attending a city council meeting. The best of comedy, farce, and drama are offered, often in the same play. And so it must have been when council last met (June 12) and discussion focused on who should be on Historic Preservation Commission. Singled out for his “condescension to Friends of the Pool and the council and is leading a campaign against preservation of the pool” some would exclude Pat outright.

I don’t know that Pat Roll. I do know that small city governments are challenged to find willing let alone qualified members of boards and commissions. The fallacy of the warm body or the tyranny of the majority often ensue. Surely this council recognizes that diversity is self-rewarding; that balance of perspective best serves the whole; and that the hand-picked choice of those with a well-publicized agenda and no willingness to compromise is a ventriloquist’s dummy in disguise.

As Will Rogers remarked, “good judgement comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgement”.

Look at Pat closely and you will find corporal proof that he embodies the principal and practice of historic preservation: a mosaic of surgical scars on his knees.

Tony Cook

Fayette