Sam Gehringer

1962-2018

Kenneth Carl “Sam” Gehringer, Jr., 56, of Rocheport, MO, passed away June 16, 2018 at his home.

Sam, as he was nicknamed by his grandfather, was born April 2, 1962, in Muskegon, MI to Kenneth Gehringer, Sr. and Jackie Drummond Gehringer. He married LeAndra Gwen Bishop in August of 2004 and she survives at their home.

In addition to his wife, Gwen, he is survived by two step-children, Andrew Porter of Boonville and Rachel Christensen of New Franklin; three brothers; two sisters, and two grandchildren, Haven Porter and Laura Christensen. Also surviving are two aunts, cousins, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

No services are scheduled.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.