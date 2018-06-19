Twelve vie for Miss Howard County Queen and Teen titles

One of these young women will be crowned Miss Howard County Queen and another will be crowned Miss Howard County Teen. The contest will begin at 7 p.m. next Wednesday with queen candidates and teen candidates showing their poise, talent and wit.

There will be winners announced in various categories including talent, evening gown, interview and congeniality.

Winners of the queen and teen contests will preside over various events at the fair which continue through Sunday. The Howard County queen will compete at the Queen of Fairs Pageant during the Missouri State Fair in August.

Profiles of each contestant are presented below in alphabetical order.

Queen contestants

Morgan Nicole Angle is from New Franklin. She is attending Moberly Area Community College studying to becoming an RN. After MACC she plans to work as an oncology nurse while working toward her RN-BSN at CMU.

Morgan is proud of her accomplishments including acceptance to nursing school and being named to the dean’s list every semester.

Public speaking will be Morgan’s talent for the competition. She will present a speech titled “Home.”

Morgan is 20 years old and the daughter of Christopher and Cindy Angle. She is sponsored by Small Town Expressions.

Ashton Mardell Colvin is the daughter of Georgia and Richard Colvin. She is 17, attending Glasgow High School, and sponsored by Glasgow FFA Alumni.

Personal accomplishments Ashton has achieved include purchasing her truck and paying her own bills. At age 15 she inherited and runs half of the family pumpkin business. She works another job at Muddy Mo Pizzaria.

None of this has hindered her education, she is an Honor Roll member, part of the A+ Program, President of her FFA chapter and Vice-President of her 4-H club.

Ashton plans to attend college to earn a degree in Agronomy to work at Monsanto or MFA.

For her talent she will present the speech “Me and Who I Am.” Katie Dobson is a graduate of New Franklin High School She is currently attending Moberly Area Community College working toward a degree in Elementary Education.

Katie has been on the A-B Honor Roll and was awarded several scholarships and was a member of the National Honor Society.

She participated in Speech and her talent for the competition will be public speaking.

Katie has been an FFA Officer and also held an office in Cherry Grove 4-H. She enjoys showing cattle. Callie Kaser is the 18 year old daughter of Joey and Alissa Kaser and a 2018 graduate of Fayette High School. Callie received a music scholarship from Central Methodist University and will be enrolled in their Occupational Therapy Assistant Program this fall. Callie enjoys music, playing the guitar and hanging out with family and friends. Samantha Dawn Nelson is 18 and the daughter of Neil and Angie Nelson. She is from Higbee.

Samantha’s accomplishments include Former Howard County Teen, Jr. Miss Higbee, Mrs. Congeniality for Howard County in 2014. Class President throughout high school and many academic awards.

Hobbies she enjoys are Remodeling her new home, playing ukulele, kayaking, hiking, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Samantha’s future plans are to obtain her RN nursing licensure from MACC. After graduation she will attend one of the local universities to finish her bachelors degree and work at a major hospital in Columbia.

She says she and her future husband will eventually own a large cattle farm raising beautiful black Angus on acres of blowing fields right here in Howard County.

Jasmine Bell Schaefer is the daughter of Jennifer Blackwell and Jerry Schaefer. She is 17 years old and will be a Senior this year at Glasgow High School. She is an active member in FBLA, FCCLA, DECA, Art Club, and Choir. She performed a solo in choir her Sophomore year and has received several art show awards throughout high school so far. Jasmine has recently recovered from Scoliosis surgery in January as well as accepted a position as a Web Designer Intern in May. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family. Her future plans are to attend college, majoring in business, as well as seeing where her current internship will take her. Jasmine is sponsored by Mysamaris and Maberry Trucking. Gabrielle Hope Schler is 19 and attending State Fair Community College in Sedalia studying Psychology and Music. She would like to become a Licensed Professional Counselor using her music as part of therapy.

In High School, Gabrielle was involved in Band, Choir, Cheerleading, FFA and NHS. She received a Sara Evans Scholarship and is Chamber Choir in College.

The daughter of Larry and Nancy Schler, Gabrielle will perform “Born to Fly” by Sara Evans during the competition. She is sponsored by Bob & Pam Ivy Farms.

Teen Contestants

Ketoa Kay Boren is the daughter of Dale and Sandy Boren. She attends New Franklin High School and will be in the 10th grade this fall. Keota is a member of band, softball, cheer, Cherry Grove 4-H and New Franklin FFA.

She enjoys working, riding horses, playing with her pigs and spending time with her family. Keota stays busy in the summer with work and family.

Her future plans are to attend college and become a Nuclear Medicine technologist.

Keota is sponsored by Intensive Hair in Boonville. MaKaylea Jean Felten is 12 and attends Clark Middle School in Fayette. Her parents are Torey and Jinger Felten. She is sponsored by L&S Felten Farms, LLC

McKaylea has been a member of Student Council since 6th grade and will serve as Treasurer next year. Academic accomplishments include being on the Honor Roll and the Superintendent’s Board Award.

She is active in basketball, softball and cheerleading. She was selected for the 12u All-Star Babe ruth Softball team this summer.

A member of Cherry Grove 4-H since she was 8 years old, McKaylea looks forward to becoming a JR leader next year.

Jaidyn Franz is fifteen years old and her parents are Clare Franz and Jason Jones. She loves being involved in theater. She has been in Oklahoma, Annie, Alice in Wonderland, and Godspell. Jaidyn dreams of becoming an actress. Currently she is involved in 3 movies and can’t wait to get involved in more and continue going up in her career. Meckenzie Grace Jones is the daughter of Jason Jones and Clare Franz-Jones of Fayette. She is 12. Meckenzie has made honor roll multiple times and tested advanced in math during map testing. She enjoys playing clarinet in her school’s band as well. In her spare time Meckenzie loves to draw, play sports, and has a passion for reading. Haley Isabelle McKenna Washburn is the 16-year-old daughter of Frank and Melissa Washburn. She is sponsored by Held Electric.

A student of New Franklin High School, Haley plans on attending a four year college, then progressing to medical school with the goal of becoming an obstetrician.