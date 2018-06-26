Fayette Area Community Theatre presents; Hairspray

An exciting show is coming to Fayette July 13th, 14th, and 15th! Fayette Area Community Theatre is proud to present the Broadway musical, Hairspray!

A fantastic roster of actors and musicians will fill the stage, to bring you a weekend of song and laughter. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, and quirky, plus-sized, teenage Tracy Turnblad has one dream: to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When she gets put in detention with the African-American students in the school, they teach her some of their dance moves, and her new found groove wins her a spot on Corny’s show.

Overnight, Tracy transforms from a nobody into a star, and uses her newfound influence to advocate for racial integration on the television show. She faces scrutiny and bullying from the network producer, Velma, and her popular, but vicious, daughter, Amber. With the help of the teenage heartthrob Link, host Corny Collins, and Motormouth Maybelle (the host of ‘Negro Day’), Tracy overcomes the odds and succeeds in her mission to integrate The Corny Collins Show.

Tony Award-winning Hairspray continues to be one of the most widely produced musicals today, not only because of its wit and charm, but also because of the beautiful message of acceptance and progress that it portrays. The bright, energetic story of Tracy Turnblad teaches us all to look past the color of one’s skin and fight for every human being’s equal rights.

Hairspray cast members include: Quinn Frerking as Tracy Turnblad, Dakota Gladbach as Corny Collins, Michael O’Neill as Edna Turnblad, Brenna O’Neill as Penny Pingleton, Lacey Gladden as Velman Von Tussle, Bailey Stevens as Amber Von Tussle, Colton Bowers as Link Larkin, RJ Sanders as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kennedy McMillan as Little Inez, DaSean Stokes as Motormouth Maybelle, Alex Kirby as Wilbur Turnblad and Kayla Kelly as Prudy Pingleton.

Other supporting roles are filled by: Annie Barber, Evie Bynum-Brown, Yolande Carey, Breanna Estes, Meghan Felten, Christopher Flaspohler, Jillian Flaspohler, Brett Frerking, Kaitlin Furneau, Bekki Galloway, Darren Houston, Chris Hubbard, Janaeya Jones, Kammi King, Jessamin McSwain, Wesley Minor, Aaron Renaud, Eileen Stacy, and Meghan White.

Online and at-the-door tickets are $12 and $6. Online tickets sold at www.eventbrite.com (additional fees apply to online sales). Advance tickets are also on sale now for $10 and $5 at Commercial Trust and Grey Willows Art and Antiques.