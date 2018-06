Letter to the Editor,

I look forward to receiving my paper and keeping up on the happenings in my home town……I have become addicted to Bill Clark’s column to the point of reading his piece before the front page. I have learned so much more about sports and the history of various people and teams as well as other tidbits that truly make my day.

Congrats to Fayette for another successful Juneteenth celebration……it’s the best in the nation.

Bernard Ashcraft

Oakland, Ca.