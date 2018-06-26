New Franklin School District purchases new vehicle

The New Franklin School Board met in regular session Wednesday, June 30. This is a time of transition for the district. Superintendent David Haggard retired, and new superintendent, Brian Cordel has not yet taken office, however, he was in attendance to observe the meeting.

In unfinished business, it was reported that a school vehicle has been located and purchased. The board had previously allowed the district a budget of $15,000 to purchase a vehicle. A regular-cab Chevrolet pickup was purchased for $10,099.

Only one bid was received for the radial arm saw designated as surplus property at the May meeting. The board agreed to accept Nick Lay’s bid of $150 for the saw.

In new business, the board reviewed and readopted the Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure policy (BBFA). This is necessary to continue good standing with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Two portable basketball goals which were used in the old gym for the elementary school were not used at all last school year. The board agreed to declare them surplus property and will put up for bid.

A concerned resident had approached one of the board members wondering if there was a policy, training or precautions taken in case of an active shooter. The board discussed the policy of guns on campus. Either open or concealed carry.

Currently, staff takes a training course annually at the beginning of each school year, prevention hardware has been added to rooms, the New Franklin Police Department comes to the school on a regular basis and exterior doors are locked and/or monitored. The board noted they do have specific policies related to an active shooter, but they do not make those public. Publicizing active shooter policies would help a shooter plan around the safeguards.

The next meeting of the New Franklin School Board will be Wednesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the library. The public is welcome.