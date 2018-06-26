Noted in Brief 06.27.18

• HOWARD COUNTY PROGRESSIVES will meet for regular monthly potluck and discussion group at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the home of Jackie Byland, 307 State Route E, Fayette (660-248-2138).

• Howard County Democrat Women will meet for the monthly carry-in lunch and meeting Monday, July 2, at Schnell Hall. The speaker will be Renee Hoagenson, candidate for Congress from the 4th District. All Democrats are invited to attend.

• Help your kiddos catch a frog or turtle and head to the Fayette City Park ball field near the pool on the 4th of July, 1 p.m. Two divisions for each race depending on ages. DQ $6 gift cards for 1st and 2nd place in all races, Medium Cone coupon for 3rd place. Frog and turtle charms and medal necklaces available for all participants.

• Come join the Fayette 4th of July Kazoo Band We have a trailer to ride on, Free kazoos to play, flags to wave, cowbells for little ones to ring while supplies last. Meet at 9:30-9:45 a.m. at the FHS back parking lot.

• RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE Thursday, July 5, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 701 First St., Glasgow

• Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers will be in concert at the First Baptist Church Fayette at 6 p.m. All community residents are welcome to attend. There will be a free will offering taken.

• Citizens for Howard County will be having a public informational meeting on the Howard County Health Ordinance and the impacts of CAFOs on Monday, July 9th 2018 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm in the Community Room at the Commercial Trust in Fayette. For questions and to RSVP contact Cindy Bowen at (660) 273-2374 or Rhonda Perry at email rhondakperry@gmail.com.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the fire station.

• ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Summer show – “The 25th Anniversary Show:” The Permanent Collection (Ashby and Non-Ashby) until July 12, (Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.)

• Fayette Area Community Theatre presents the Broadway Musical “Hairspray” at the CMU Little Theatre, July 13, 14 at 7 p.m, and July 15 at 2 p.m. Online and at-the-door tickets are $12/$6. Online tickets sold at www.eventbrite.com (additional fees apply to online sales). Advance tickets on sale now for $10/$5 at Commercial Trust and Grey Willows Art and Antiques.

• FREE vision and hearing screenings for babies through preschoolers Wednesday, July 18 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Parents as Teachers Play Center in the lower level of Fayette High School. MU School of Health Professions professor Barbara McLay and graduate students will provide Otoacoustic Emissions hearing screenings and Amanda Hutson of Head Start will provide Spot Vision screenings.

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM Schools display will be open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 1-4 p.m. through July. Come and check out what these one room schools were like, pictures of the students, teachers and schools are on display.

• FAYETTE CITY WIDE YARD SALES will be Saturday, Aug. 4. Watch the Fayette Advertiser for maps and notices.

• FAYETTE FESTIVAL of the ARTS – Saturday, Aug. 4 in the Courthouse and on the Square

• PEACEMAKERS QUILT SHOW – Saturday, Aug. 4 at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.