Opinions Requested

Letter to the Editor,

The city of Fayette has long recognized the importance of having an operational ladder truck as key to its efforts of preparation for the unthinkable: a life-threatening fire or rescue emergency. We are fortunate to have a competent, all-volunteer firefighting force.

Purchase and operational costs of a new ladder truck are going to be huge given the budget constraints we as a city expect to face in the coming years. The City Council is working hard to make as informed a decision as possible, careful to explore every scenario that will result in the best possible outcome for the citizens of Fayette. That said, we still need your help. We are asking citizens to share their views with us regarding our present equipment, and the possible purchase of a new ladder truck. Please send your opinions to me at graftoncook3@gmail.com where they will be shared with all members of the City Council and Mayor. Thank you.

Sincerely, Grafton H. Cook

President, Fayette City Council