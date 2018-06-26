Robert Dale Young 1934-2018

Glasgow resident, Robert Young, passed away at Glasgow Gardens June 19, 2018. He was 83 years of age.

Robert Dale “Bob” Young was born November 27, 1934, in rural Chariton County near Keytesville, MO. He was the son of George and Martha (Richardson) Young. Bob graduated from Armstrong High School, the class of 1953. Upon graduation, Bob started working for the Missouri Highway Department. Bob held various other jobs throughout his career. He worked as a farmer, hauled hog livestock for G. Goe, and worked as an equipment operator for Howard Co. Road and Bridge. On April 5, 1975, Bob married Donna Anderson in Forest Green, MO. Together, they have enjoyed over 43 years of marriage. In his free time, Bob enjoyed collecting antique tools, especially wrenches, and completing numerous word search puzzles.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Young, of the home; two sons, Tim (Bradley Debrick) Young of Overland Park, KS and Scott (Becky) Young of Galesburg, IL; two brothers, Sam Young of Sedalia, MO and Harold (Sharon) Young of Fayette, MO; two aunts, Dorothy McCloud of Salisbury, MO and Mary Chamberlain of Surprise, AZ. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Barbara Young.

A funeral service was held in Mr. Young’s honor, 2 PM, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, MO, with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation was held one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial followed the funeral at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Dept., in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.