Bryan Charles Cleek 1962-2018

Bryan Cleek passed away at his home in New Bloomfield June 30, 2018, after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years of age.

Bryan Charles Cleek was born Feb. 9, 1962, in Columbia, Missouri, to James Edward Cleek and Edith (Campbell) Wood. He grew up in Fayette, Missouri, which he was very proud of. He spent much of his childhood hauling hay, fishing and spending time with numerous friends. He served in the United States Army for 10 years (1980-1990) where he spent several years guarding the East/West German border. He then joined the National Guard for an additional 10 years (1990-2000) where he was deployed to protect the City of Canton Missouri, during the flood of 1993. In civilian life his career led him to the field of Computer Sciences, a passion inspired by prior experience training recruits on the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Bryan also earned his Associates Degree from Columbia College in 2010. He most recently worked for Learfield Communications as a Helpdesk Technician, where he made many close friends.

Bryan enjoyed watching and reading westerns, riding his motorcycle, cooking and most recently, he enjoyed learning how to produce his own mead. He also enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his family and friends. He was always the life of the party, and loved teaching his children new things. He often said, “Never stop learning.”

He is survived by his significant other, Angela DePew of New Bloomfield; two daughters, Jessica and Crystal Cleek of Columbia; son, John-Troy Cleek of Columbia; his mother, Edith Mae Wood of Columbia; two brothers, Randy (Vicki) Cleek of Moberly and Scott (Lori) Wood of Boonville; one sister, Lisa (Doug) Van Etten of Columbia; two grandchildren, Felicity and Brynlee Eddy; along with a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Cleek and step-father, Warren “Bud” Wood, Jr.

A memorial service honoring Bryan’s life will be 2 PM, Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, Missouri, with Rev. John Gillman officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service, noon to 2 PM. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mid Missouri Honor Flight, in care of the funeral home.