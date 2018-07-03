CAFOs Draw Opposition

Letter to the editor: Howard County farmers who are concerned that the Howard County Health Ordinance will negatively impact their farming operations need to be aware of two important facts.

Fact One: The Health Ordinance only applies to Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO’s). A CAFO is defined as 300 or more “animal units” in confinement on an acre or less for 45 days or more. An animal unit is 1.0 beef feeder, 2.5 swine over 55 pounds, or 15 swine under 55 pounds. This means 299 beef cattle, 749 fat hogs, or 4499 feeder pigs can be confined on an acre or less with no restrictions.

Fact Two: No farming operation in existence prior to the enactment of the Health Ordinance is subject to the provisions of the Health Ordinance. This means farmers can do what they have always done prior to the enactment of the Ordinance. Animal feeding operations established after the enactment of the Health Ordinance that meet the definition of a CAFO must meet its requirements.

I doubt that a single Howard County farmer will be negatively affected by our Health Ordinance now or in the future while everyone who lives in Howard County will enjoy not having to endure the pollution, disease, and declining property values that result from proximity to a CAFO.

The corporations that own and operate hog CAFO’s in Iowa are targeting Missouri because they can no longer control disease in Iowa. Iowa has 14,500 CAFO’s; and average of 146 per county, and the Des Moines River is so polluted with nitrates that Des Moines’ water treatment plant must spend millions of additional tax dollars annually to remove them. That is not the future we want for Missouri and it is certainly not the future we want for Howard County.

Joe Hardy, Fayette, MO

Letter to the editor: I urge every resident of Howard to vote in favor of Question 1: the Howard County Health ordinance in the August 7 primary. This is the best mechanism we have to deter or at least regulate concentrated animal feed operations (CAFOs) in our county.

Statistics show that one of these large operations can expect, on average, 600 animal deaths per day. In the course of a year that amounts to nearly a quarter of a million rotting carcasses, not to mention the thousands of gallons of animal excrement generated. No matter how conscientious CAFO operators may be, spills are an inevitability: killing fish and polluting waterways and ground water.

Does anyone want one of these CAFOs in their neighborhood? I don’t think so. Please support the Howard County Health Ordinance on August 7.

I believe it was the great Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes who said something on the order of: Your freedom stops at the tip of my nose.

Enough said.

Spencer Galloway

Letter to the editor: I hope the citizens of Howard County will go to the polls on August 7 to support our Howard County Health Ordinance. Our county commissioners, led by Sam Stroupe, voted unanimously in April of 2017, to enact a health ordinance designed to protect family farms and the health of folks who live here.

Now we need to support their decision. Family farms and the unique way of life we value are under attack by corporate farming interests that have no connection to our county, or even to our state. Out of state investors in Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) would like us to believe their way of farming is beneficial, but that is far from true. Their CAFOS bring water pollution, air pollution and diminished quality of life for those who live around them.

We’re fortunate to have the health ordinance that has protected us from a CAFO planned by Pipestone System (a Minnesota-based corporate investment group), for a beautiful area just north of Armstrong. But they are waiting for their opportunity to move in here. Once they enter the county, they’ll be looking for more locations around Fayette, Glasgow and other areas, where they can meet the very lax Missouri Department of Natural Resources rules governing CAFOs and pollution.

Counties all around us are fighting corporate CAFOs, because they did not have a health ordinance in place to protect the people who live there. We need to vote on August 7 to support traditional family farms and the health of our citizens. Tell the investors of CAFO corporate farms we do not want them in Howard County. Please go to the polls and make your voice heard. Vote YES on Question 1, to support the Howard County Health Ordinance.

Gloria Banning, Armstrong, MO

Letter to the editor: Citizens for Howard County will be having a public informational meeting on the Howard County Health Ordinance and the negative impacts of CAFOs on Monday, July 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Commercial Trust in Fayette.

Join us for an educational meeting and panel discussion about the effects of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) on communities, quality of life, clean water and air and property rights.

For questions and to RSVP (RSVP’s welcome but not required) contact Cindy Bowen at (660) 273-2374 or Rhonda Perry at email rhondakperry@gmail.com.

Citizens for Howard County