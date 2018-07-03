Four from Fayette part of Boonville 12U state championship team

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Four from Fayette are part of the Boonville 12U All-Stars, who will play for the right to go to the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida.

The Boonville 12U All-Stars won the Missouri Babe Ruth State Tournament, held in Scott City.

The Boonville 12U All-Stars have four players from Fayette on the team: Preslee Sunderland, Skylar Sunderland, Kaylea Felten and Addison Newell. The team’s head coach, Jill Sunderland -Fuemmeler, and assistant coach Wendy Sunderland, are also from Fayette.

The Boonville 12U All-Stars played four games at the Missouri Babe Ruth State Tournament, winning all four. Their first game was against the MV Force. Boonville won the game 26-1. Preslee Sunderland was the starting pitcher.

Boonville started quickly against the Force. They scored six runs in the first inning, followed by four more runs in the second.

The Boonville 12U All-Stars had the game well in hand after scoring 11 runs in the third inning. They scored four more runs in the fourth inning to win 26-1.

Skylar Sunderland had a double in the game. Felten added a single to the offensive effort.

The Boonville bats stayed hot the following day when the 12U All-Stars met the SEMO Underdogs. Just like their first game, Boonville scored early and often. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Boonville scored six runs in the second inning, and four runs in the third.

This time, Skylar Sunderland made the start inside the circle, holding SEMO to just two hits in Boonville’s 15-0 victory. She was credited with the win.

Preslee Sunderland hit a home run in the game. She added a single and drove in four RBIs on the day. Felten also drove in an RBI. Boonville scored its 15 runs on just 10 hits in the game.

Boonville’s third game was against the SEMO Tank Tech. the 12U All-Stars ran into a challenge against the Tank Tech, winning 6-2. However, Boonville took an early lead and stayed in front the whole way.

Boonville scored one run in the first inning. They didn’t score again until the fourth, when they added two more runs on the scoreboard. The 12U All-Stars tacked on three more runs in the fifth. Skylar Sunderland and Newell each had a single for Boonville.

On the final day of the Missouri Babe Ruth State Tournament, the Boonville 12U All-Stars and the Freedom All-Stars were the two teams left on the bracket.

Preslee Sunderland was the starting pitcher for Boonville. She allowed two runs, which came in the first three innings. She pitched six innings in all, recording five strikeouts. Along with the two runs, she allowed seven hits and two walks.

Boonville trailed 2-0, but cut the deficit in half with a run in the fourth inning. They added two more runs in the sixth inning to go ahead 3-2.

By winning the Missouri Babe Ruth State Tournament, the Boonville 12U All-Stars have advanced to Advance. They will travel to Advance, Mo., for the 2018 Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Region Tournament, held July 12-15.

The bracket for the Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Region Tournament will be released the week of the tournament. The Boonville 12U All-Stars are scheduled to check in at the tournament by noon on July 12.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 1:45 p.m. on July 13, followed by the first game. Those who want to find a bracket can go to http://www.midwestplainsbaberuth.website.siplay.com.

On the line is a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series, held July 28-Aug. 5 in Treasure Coast, Florida.