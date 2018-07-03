Howard County Fair Royalty

Wednesday, June 27 was hot and busy at the Howard County Fair. This was the evening the Fair Royalty was chosen with the Queen, Teen and Prince and Princess contests.
Howard County Fair Queen 2018 Samantha Nelson, daughter of Neil and Angie Nelson of Higbee
Howard County Fair Prince and Princess 2018, Clay Lawson, son of Kelly Hustedde and Larry Lawson; and Renae Monnig, daughter of Ryan and Amber Monnig
Howard County Fair Teen 2018 Haley Washburn, daughter of Frank and Melissa Washburn of New Franklin.