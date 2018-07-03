Noted In Brief 07-04-18

• RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE Thursday, July 5, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 701 First St., Glasgow

• The Howard County Democrat Committee will sponsor a Candidate Speaking in the New Franklin City Park on Saturday, July 7. Hotdogs and drinks will be served free-of-charge at 6:00 p.m., and the Candidates will speak at 7:00 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs.

• Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers will be in concert at the First Baptist Church Fayette Sunday, July 8 at 6 p.m. All community residents are welcome to attend. There will be a free will offering taken.

• Citizens for Howard County will have a public informational meeting on the Howard County Health Ordinance and the impacts of CAFOs on Monday, July 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Commercial Trust in Fayette. For questions and to RSVP contact Cindy Bowen at (660) 273-2374 or Rhonda Perry at e-mail rhondakperry@gmail.com.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall.

• American Legion White Bell Post 273 will meet Wednesday July 11 at Schnell Hall on Villers Dr. in Fayette at 6 p.m. The BOY’S STATE 2018 training recipients will give a report of what they learned during their training. A pulled pork dinner will be provided for attendees. All veterans and families are welcome.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the fire station.

• The Howard County Democrat Committee will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 E. Morrison, Fayette. Renee Hoagenson, 4th District Candidate for Congress, will speak first. The public is invited to attend.

• ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Summer show – “The 25th Anniversary Show:” The Permanent Collection (Ashby and Non-Ashby) until July 12, (Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.)

• P.E.O. Chapter NN will meet Friday July 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Mary Diehls or Rebecca Galloway if unable to attend.

• Fayette Area Community Theatre presents the Broadway Musical “Hairspray” at CMU Little Theatre, July 13, 14 at 7 p.m., and July 15 at 2 p.m. Online and at-the-door tickets are $12/$6. Online tickets at www.eventbrite.com (additional fees for online sales). Advance tickets on sale for $10/$5 at Commercial Trust and Grey Willows Art and Antiques.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, The public is welcome.

• FREE vision and hearing screenings for babies through preschoolers Wednesday, July 18 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Parents as Teachers Play Center in the lower level of Fayette High School. MU School of Health Professions professor Barbara McLay and graduate students will provide Otoacoustic Emissions hearing screenings and Amanda Hutson of Head Start will provide Spot Vision screenings.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m., July 18 in the school library.

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM Schools display will be open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 1-4 p.m. through July. Come and check out what these one room schools were like, pictures of the students, teachers and schools are on display.

• FAYETTE CITY WIDE YARD SALES will be Saturday, Aug. 4. Watch the Fayette Advertiser for maps and notices.

• FAYETTE FESTIVAL of the ARTS – Saturday, Aug. 4 in the Courthouse and on the Square

• PEACEMAKERS QUILT SHOW – Saturday, Aug. 4 at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church

• City Wide Garage Sale Aug 4. Register at the newspaper office 203 N. Main St. deadline is July 27.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

