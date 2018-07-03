Paul Simpson 1950-2018

Glasgow resident, Paul Simpson, passed away June 30, 2018 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was 68 years of age.

Paul Neal Simpson was born at Lee Hospital in Fayette, Missouri, March 23, 1950, the son of Robert O. and Dorothy (Patrick) Simpson, and step-father, W.C. Maupin. He graduated from Boonville High School, class of 1968. Paul attended Central Methodist University and then joined the U.S. National Guard, where he served for several years. On December 19, 1981, Paul married Pam Fuemmeler at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glasgow. Together, they’ve enjoyed over 36 years of marriage. Paul was a hard-working man. He started working as a farmer then moved to the automotive field, where bodywork and mechanical work was his true passion. Paul enjoyed tinkering and souping up his vehicles, often entering them into mud runs and car shows. Paul never met a stranger, and his sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Pam, of the home; one son, Patrick Simpson of Glasgow, Missouri; two daughters, Paige Simpson (James Mullins) of Marshall, Missouri, and Payten Simpson of Fayette, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Jacob Simpson, Brynn Simpson and Quinn Mullins. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, W.C. Maupin.

A brief memorial service honoring the life of Paul Simpson will be held 3 PM, Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Sandra Enyard officiating. A celebration of life gathering will be held immediately following the service until 6 PM, at Friemonth’s Landing, next door to the funeral home. An honorary car cruise for Paul will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Paul Simpson’s grandchildren education fund, in care of the funeral home.