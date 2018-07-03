Three from Fayette are part of Boonville 8U All-Star team that wins state title

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Boonville 8U All-Stars captured the state title June 24 by finishing 5-0-1 in the Missouri Babe Ruth State Tournament in Scott City, Mo. After playing Heartland to a 5-5 tie on Thursday June 21st, the Boonville 8U All-Stars came back to beat Sikeston twice (5-3 and 10-2), SEMO, and Heartland twice (7-5 and 6-3). The Boonville 8U All-Stars will now advance to the Babe Ruth World Series on July 28 – August 5 in Jensen Beach/Treasure Coast, Fla.

Although the opening game against Heartland ended in a 5-5 tie, Boonville had to rally back in the rain with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth to tie the game. Paige Vroman started the game off with an in the park home run, Kennady Vroman hit a two-RBI hit in the bottom of the fourth, and Greycen Syferd had a single in the game. Karrman Leonard, Kinlei Ruffel, Kinsey Biesmeyer each had two singles while Jaden Ronnfeldt, Penny Hoff and Reece Ball each had one single.

In the game Friday, Boonville and Sikeston were tied 3-3 after one inning. But then, the 8U All-Stars came back and tacked on one run in each of the third and fourth innings for the victory. Karrman Leonard, Avery Schrick, Greycen Syferd and Destiny Hawkins each had one single in the game for Boonville.

In the third game of the tournament and second against Sikeston, the Boonville 8U All-Stars left little doubt this time, while pushing across six runs in the first three innings and four more runs in the fifth.

Boonville also had its best offensive performance of the tournament by out-hitting Sikeston 16-5.

Karrman Leonard and Kinlei Ruffel each had three hits in the game for Boonville. Paige Vroman and Jaden Ronnfeldt finished the game with two singles and one RBI each, while Greycen Syferd added two singles. Reece Ball had one single and two RBIs, Kinsey Biesemeyer and Brookie Hicks each had one single and one RBI, and Destiny Hawkins hit one single.

Ruffel also drove in two runs, while Leonard had one RBI.

In the final game on Saturday against Heartland, the Boonville 8U All-Stars again led from start to finish by pushing across one run in each of the first, second and third innings of play and three in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-1. However, in the fifth, Heartland plated four runs to cut the lead to one at 6-5. Meanwhile, in the sixth, Boonville added another run for a 7-5 victory.

Boonville also outhit Heartland 14-12, with Karrman Leonard going 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBIs.

Destiny Hawkins also finished the game with three hits and one RBI, while Kinlei Ruffel and Jaden Ronnfeldt added two singles each, Kinsey Biesmeyer one single and two RBIs and Paige Vroman, Greycen Syferd and Penny Hoff each with one single.

In the championship game on Sunday, the Boonville 8U All-Stars defeated Heartland 6-3 for the state title.

Although Heartland wound up closing the gap in the third and fourth to make it a three-run game, they were no match in the first two innings, as Boonville opened the game with two runs in the bottom half of the first and four again in the second to make it 6-0.

Kinsey Biesemeyer led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville with three singles and one RBI.

Kinlei Ruffel finished the game with one single, one triple and two RBIs while Greycen Syferd added two singles, Jaden Ronnfeldt with one single and two RBIs, Karrman Leonard one single and one RBI and Paige Vroman, Penny Hoff and Destiny Hawkins each with one single.