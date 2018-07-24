Betty Jo Brenneman

1922-2018

Betty Jo Brenneman, age 96, of Norborne, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Shirkey Nursing Home and Rehab in Richmond.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Norborne. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Betty is survived by five children: Linda (Ron) Gibson of Norborne; John (Eva Hernandez) Brenneman of Kansas City; David (Brenda) Brenneman of Odessa; Nancy (Ron) Anderson of Fayette; and Susan (Cary) Engle of Ozawkie, Kansas. She also is survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Hospice and Palliative Care in Richmond or to the First Baptist Church of Norborne. Contributions may be mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main, P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com