Fayette City Council Faced Busy Agenda Last Week

It was standing room only at the regular Fayette City council meeting on Tuesday, July 17. Guests were in attendance for the Festival of the Arts Proclamation, Historic Preservation Commission, neighborhood concerns, dog rescue, fire department, and some simply for educational value.

Jim Steele and organizers for the 10th Annual Fayette Festival of the Arts attended to witness the signing of a Proclamation in recognition of the upcoming event. (see photo page 8)

Kathy Ward with ARFF MO Rescue (Animal Responsibility for Fayette, Mo.) asked the city about an available space for a dog rescue. She would like a location that could be somewhat climate controlled where animals could be trained and socialized. At this time there is no local location for area residents to meet animals in need of fostering or adoption. Ward is hopeful this could be included in the location. She inquired about the spec building at the industrial park as well as the location near the current pound. The council encouraged her to schedule an appointment for viewing of different locations.

Appearing on behalf of Kylar Broadus, Marsha Broadus brought an update on the status of the problems in their neighborhood. One of the residents on Walters has fortunately appeared to have moved. The residence with the building permit still does not appear to have made any construction progress. As she was leaving for work one morning, Marsha witnessed a man come out of an apparently vacant building carrying a container of what appeared to be urine. These events are all in proximity of a daycare. She encouraged the city and police to stay on the situation.

Efforts to complete appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission continued. Mary Jarboe addressed the council with a statement thanking the council for reinstating the Historic Preservation Commission. She asked that the council choose their members wisely, appointing residents interested in the community and all “special buildings and homes.” Following her statement, Grafton Cook announced that Pat Roll had withdrawn his request to participate on the board due to business reasons. Cook shared that Michael Stornello and Megan LeCure both had expressed interest in participating on the Preservation Commission. He presented the slate of Pam Huttsell, Susan Donnelly, Darrel Ridgwell, Michael Stornello, Megan LeCure and Brad Dudenhoffer. This slate was accepted

