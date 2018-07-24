Fayette Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Howard County Sheriffs deputies on Friday arrested a Fayette man accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 12.

Zachary Quentin Muse, 31, is currently being held in the Cooper County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is charged with one count of statutory sodomy, an unclassified felony, three counts of deviate sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 12, and one count of child molestation of a minor under the age of 12, a Class B felony.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal said that the arrest caps off an investigation by detective Jeff Glandon that lasted months. A warrant was issued and Muse was taken into custody without incident.

Muse is being held in the Cooper County Jail rather than here in Howard County due to a conflict of interest, according to Sheriff Neal.

Howard County Prosecuting Attorney Deborah K. Riekhof, has recused herself from the case also due to a conflict of interest. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Szczuninski will prosecute.

Muse will be arraigned today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. in front of Judge James M. Cooksey in the Howard County Courthouse.