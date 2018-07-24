Glasgow Woman Faces Charges For Exploiting Father

A Glasgow woman has been charged for the alleged financial exploitation of her elderly father. Lindsay Michelle Forbes, 41, faces a Class B felony charge in Saline County for financial exploitation of an elderly person between a range of $1,000 and $49,999.

Forbes is accused of allegedly making purchases for herself in excess of $27,000 with her father’s funds. She was named power of attorney for her father’s estate in 2016.

She plead not guilty at her arraignment on May 29. A plea/trial setting has been set for August 27 in Saline County Circuit Court in Marshall.