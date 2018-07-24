Margaret Johnson

1934-2018

Fayette resident, Margaret Johnson, passed away at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, July 20, 2018. She was 84 years of age.

Margaret M. Johnson was born on April 27, 1934 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Orus O. Wilson and Margaret (Schmitz) Shay, and step-father, Charles Shay. After graduating high school, Margaret pursued a nursing career. She earned an associates degree and became registered nurse. On September 29, 1970, Margaret married Cleveland Johnson. Margaret enjoyed doing crafts and especially loved spending time with her best friend, Pat Bassett.

She is survived by her husband, Cleveland Johnson, of Fayette; son, William (Wanona) Wright of Moberly, MO; daughter, Alycia (John) Ewings of New Franklin, MO; three grandchildren, William Wright, Stephanie (Kurt) Widner, and James Ewings; great-grandchild, Caleb Ewings; two brothers, Bob and Sam Wilson; four sisters, Mary Mayfield, Sarah Gibbs, Barb Wilson and Betty Ellis. In addition to her biological parents and step-father, Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Bulen and Cheryl Burns.

A celebration of life visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be held from 1-2:30 PM, Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Family’s Choice, in care of the funeral home.