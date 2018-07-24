Noted in Brief 07.25.18

• FREE SWIM DAY at the Fayette City Swimming Pool, Saturday, July 28. Free admission and complementary lunch while supplies last. Open regular hours.

• 57th ANNUAL ROANOKE ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND BAND CONCERT will be held Saturday, July 28 in Roanoke. Serving begins at 6 p.m., concert to follow. Proceeds used for maintenance of bandstand.

• HOWARD COUNTY PROGRESSIVES will hold their monthly potluck and discussion group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28. Gene & Janet Nuse will host at their home at 950 County Road 105, Fayette. RSVP to 660-248-5117, or Email janet.nuse@icloud.com.

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM Schools display will be open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 1-4 p.m. through July. Come and check out what these one-room schools were like, pictures of students, teachers, schools on display.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TAX RATE HEARING & BOARD MEETING Wednesday, August 1 at Fire Station. Tax Rate Hearing at 7:15 p.m. Board meeting to follow.

• FAYETTE CITY WIDE YARD SALES will be Saturday, Aug. 4. Watch the Fayette Advertiser for maps and notices. Register at the newspaper office 203 N. Main St. deadline is July 27

• FAYETTE FESTIVAL of the ARTS – Saturday, Aug. 4 in the Courthouse and on the Square

• PEACEMAKERS QUILT SHOW – Saturday, Aug. 4 at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church

• FACT WINE WALK (Fayette Area Community Theatre) Saturday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fayette Courthouse square; wineries, distilleries, food, vendors, music and more. Tickets $15 each available at Kiss The Earth, Exchange Bank of Missouri and online at www.eventbrite.com

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL MEETING at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Fayette City Hall. The public is welcome

• COFFEE WITH VETERANS at HoCo Fire Station #2 in New Franklin. Saturday, August 11 from 8 a.m. to noon. Everyone welcome.

• SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVE-AWAY for those who need, Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at Fayette First Baptist Church Education Building

• GLASGOW JAMBOREE from at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 in historic Glasgow. Crafts, vendors, puppet shows, bounce house, kettle corn, ice cream tasting contest, kids games and more

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING is Monday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at New Franklin City Hall. The public is welcome.

• ARMSTRONG CITY COUNCIL MEETING Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at City Hall

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. in the school library.

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the high school library. Tax rate hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m.

• St. Paul UMC Women of Faith banquet/program, Saturday, Aug. 18. Banquet – 1 p.m.; Program – 2:30 p.m. Banquet tickets: $10/person. Contact Mary Petty at 660-888-8194 for tickets.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.