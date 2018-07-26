Art Show Entries Due Monday and Tuesday

Entries for the 19th annual Art Show being held in conjunction with the Fayette Festival of the Arts will be accepted this coming Monday and Tuesday, July 30 and 31. These must be received in advance in order to provide time for hanging and judging of the various entries in time for display at the festival on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Adult entries will be registered and received at the Ashby-Hodge Gallery located in Central Methodist University’s Classic Hall on Monday and Tuesday between 3 and 7 p.m. Student entries will be registered and received on those same days in the courthouse office of the Howard County clerk between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

An adult may enter the contest as either an amateur or professional artist. Youth entries are received in three age categories – elementary, middle school, or high school. Up to four submissions may be entered by any single artist. There is an entry fee of $10 for each adult entry; there is no charge for youth entries.

There are six entry fields for all categories. These are: Oil painting, water painting, photography, pen and ink drawing, sculpture, and varied media. First, second and third place ribbons will be awarded, with cash prizes to first place winners and others. Professional artists and art educators will serve as judges.

On the actual day of the festival, Saturday, Aug. 4, art works will be available for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with adult entries to be displayed in CMU’s Ashby-Hodge Gallery and youth works in the courthouse.

Additional details are included on the art show entry form, available on-line at fayettefestival.org or from the service desk at the Commercial Trust Co.

For additional information call 660-537-0484.