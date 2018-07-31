Boonville 12U All-Stars win first game at Babe Ruth World Series

Preslee Sunderland and Skylar Sunderland combined for a no-hitter in the first game of the 2018 Babe Ruth Softball 12U World Series.

The Boonville 12U All-Stars defeated the Mount Olive Marauders 3-2 in the tournament’s opening game, held in Jensen Beach, Florida, on July 30. Preslee Sunderland started in the circle and pitched five innings, giving up a run, but held Mount Olive hitless over those five innings. Skylar Sunderland entered the game in the sixth, allowing a run, but also didn’t give up any hits.

Boonville scored their first run in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Preslee Sunderland drew a walk. She stole second and third base, and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Mount Olive tied the game in the top of the second. The Marauders’ Carly Smith scored on a passes ball, tying the score at 1-1. Mount Olive threatened with runners at second and third and two outs, but Preslee Sunderland got Madison Youtz to ground into a fielder’s choice to second base.

Boonville went back in front in the bottom of the third inning. Cora Thompson reached base on an error by the Mount Olive center fielder. She later scored on a ground ball hit by Alison Eichelberger. The score was 2-1 in favor of the 12U All-Stars.

Boonville added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first three hitters reached base via singles. The third hit was from Abby Fuemmeler. She came up with a base hit that allowed Marci Lammers to score from second.

Mount Olive scored a run in the top of the sixth inning. The first hitter in the inning hit a ground ball in the infield and reached third base on an error. She later scored on a fielder’s choice.

Skylar Sunderland walked another batter in the inning, but induced two infield fly balls to end the game. Boonville held on for the 3-2 win to take their first game of the Babe Ruth Softball 12U World Series.

The Boonville 12U All-Stars played their second game on July 31 against the Dare County All-Stars. Results were not available at press time. Boonville plays two games on August 1. They face the Ellensburg All-Stars at 11 a.m., and the Los Altos All-Stars at 7 p.m.