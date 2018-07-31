Noted in Brief 08.01.18

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TAX RATE HEARING & BOARD MEETING Wednesday, August 1 at Fire Station. Tax Rate Hearing at 7:15 p.m. Board meeting to follow.

• FAYETTE CITY WIDE YARD SALES will be Saturday, Aug. 4. See page 15 of this newspaper for a complete listing.

• FHS CLASS of 1950 will hold their annual class reunion Saturday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at Emmet’s

• FAYETTE FESTIVAL of the ARTS – Saturday, Aug. 4 in the Courthouse and on the Square

• PEACEMAKERS QUILT SHOW – Saturday, Aug. 4 at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church

• FACT WINE WALK (Fayette Area Community Theatre) Saturday, Aug. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fayette Courthouse square; wineries, distilleries, food, vendors, music and more. Tickets $15 each available at Kiss The Earth, Exchange Bank, online at www.eventbrite.com

• pork steak luncheon and auction at Higbee Lions Club Building, Sunday, Aug. 5. Lunch at 11 a.m. auction at 1 p.m. All proceeds go to construction of track for Higbee School to be located on north side of Higbee next to baseball field.

• Howard County Democrat Committee sponsoring Candidate Speaking Monday, Aug. 6, on Courthouse Lawn. Sandwiches and pie served at 6 p.m. Speaking at 7 p.m. Bring your lawnchairs.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL MEETING at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Fayette City Hall. The public is welcome

• American Legion White Bell Post 273 meeting Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Schnell Hall on Villers Dr. in Fayette. at 6 p.m. BOY’S STATE recipients will report what they learned during their training. All veterans and families welcome. Pizza dinner provided for all attending.

• Howard County Health and Wellness Council will host meeting August 9 at 7 p.m. in Multi-Purpose Building of Fayette First Christian Church focus on Rickett’s Lake Project and ACHIEVE GRANT. For more info contact tonydeancook@gmail.com.

• P.E.O. Chapter NN will meet Friday Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Norma Frink or Gail Mounter if unable to attend.

• COFFEE WITH VETERANS at HoCo Fire Station #2 in New Franklin. Saturday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon.

• SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVE-AWAY for those who need, Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at Fayette First Baptist Church Education Building

• GLASGOW JAMBOREE 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Crafts, vendors, puppet shows, bounce house, kettle corn, ice cream tasting contest, kids games

• Park and Rec meeting Monday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING is Monday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at New Franklin City Hall.

• ARMSTRONG CITY COUNCIL MEETING Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at City Hall

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. in the school library.

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the high school library. Tax rate hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m.

• St. Paul UMC Women of Faith banquet/program, Saturday, Aug. 18. Banquet – 1 p.m.; Program – 2:30 p.m. Banquet tickets: $10/person. Contact Mary Petty at 660-888-8194 for tickets.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.