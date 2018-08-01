Water Main Break in Fayette Shuts Down Service Wed.

A water main break shut down the water supply for much, if not all, of the city of Fayette Wednesday morning.

A crew from Smoyer Trenching and Cable out of Kirksville, hit the 10-inch water main at the corner of Church and Cravens Streets around 9 a.m. A workman for the company said the water main was incorrectly marked. In fact, a blue mark exists on the opposite side of Cravens St. from where the crew was digging.

Smoyer is digging trenches to lay fiber-optic cable for AT&T.

The break is right next the corner of the parking lot at C&R Market grocery store. Apparently the same crew also struck the telecommunications line that is used by the market sometime Tuesday evening.

C&R manager Jeremy Dawson said that the store has no phone or internet and therefore can only accept checks or cash.

With the water line breakage, no food can be prepared until the water service is restored and a possible boil order is expired.

“We can only sell what has already been cooked,” Dawson said.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning when this article was written, water continued to overflow the ditch and run across the parking lot of C&R Market. City crews were working to locate the valve to shut off the water. The city had no time frame on when it expects the pipe to be repaired and service restored. There will likely be a boil order in effect for a period after repairs are made.

Restaurants on the Fayette square confirmed that they will remain open through the water shortage, however not everything on their menus will be available and operating procedures will be adjusted.