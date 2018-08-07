Unofficial Results From Tuesday’s Primary

The Howard County Health Ordinance that has divided much of Howard County during the last month was soundly upheld during Tuesday’s primary election. The measure, passed by commissioners in 2017 to thwart a concentrated hog feeding operation, commonly known as a CAFO, was placed on the ballot as an advisory vote. County voters supported the ordinance with a vote of 1,691 in favor of keeping ordinance, and 1,222 opposed, a 16.1 percent margin.

Not so close, however, was the vote to decide whether or not to impose a higher tax levy for the Fayette R-III school district. The measure failed by just 26 votes 741 to 746, a margin of just 1.72 percent.

Jerimiah Johnmeyer emerged as the winner of a close Republican primary for Howard County Presiding Commissioner, defeating opponent Kevin Dobson 806-759, a three percent margin.

Johnmeyer will face incumbent Sam Stroupe in November.

A full report will appear in this week’s Fayette Advertiser.