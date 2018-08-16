15th Annual Fair On The Square Chance to meet new and returning CMU students By Linda Vroman | August 16, 2018 | 0 Another school year is about to commence and with it comes the 15th annual Central Methodist University Fair on the Square, set for 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Samantha Nelson Crowned Missouri State Fair Queen August 16, 2018 | No Comments » Closed for the Season August 16, 2018 | No Comments » New Franklin Reviews New Policy and Citizen Concerns August 16, 2018 | No Comments » New Faces at the Fayette School District August 16, 2018 | No Comments » Unofficial Results From Tuesday’s Primary August 7, 2018 | No Comments »