JoAnn Moore Bloom

1939-2018

JoAnn Moore Bloom died unexpectly and peacefully at home in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 17, 2018 at the age of 79.

JoAnn is survived by her sons, Steven Whitaker, Jonathan Bloom and Brian Bloom, her daughter, Lisa Bloom and her siblings, Vickey Huguley and Robert Pinson, an aunt, Helen Jackman of Fayette.

She loved her nine grandchildren and was very excited for her tenth grandchild due in November 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alene Moore Huguley and Theopolis Hughs, and her siblings, Linda and Jamie Huguley.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1939, in Armstrong. She had very fond memories of her grandparents in Armstrong before moving to Des Moines, Iowa and Detroit, Mich. She ultimately settled in Phoenix, Ariz. to be close to her grandchildren.

A memorial services is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at St. Paul UMC with a reception at Schnell Hall. The Rev. Sandra Enyard and Rev. Mike Jackman will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend the celebrate of JoAnn’s life.