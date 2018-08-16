New Faces at the Fayette School District

There are nine new members of the Fayette R-III School District for the 2018-2019 school year. Front row from left: Robyn Eschenbrenner, Agricultural Education; Glenda Beardmore, High School Spanish; Stephanie Pendleton, Kindergarten; Deana Bartholomew, Middle School Science; Rocchina Bruner, High School English Language Arts; Mary Springer, First Grade. Back row from left: Charles Trick, Elementary P.E. and Head Baseball Coach; Andy Oeth Paraprofessional Special Education; John Bishop, Health/P.E. and High School Boys Basketball Coach.