New Franklin Reviews New Policy and Citizen Concerns By Linda Vroman | August 16, 2018 | 0 Meeting in regular session, Monday evening, the city of New Franklin had a light agenda consisting primarily of regular business, an addition to the employee policy manual, and constituent concerns brought by an alderman. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Samantha Nelson Crowned Missouri State Fair Queen August 16, 2018 | No Comments » Closed for the Season August 16, 2018 | No Comments » 15th Annual Fair On The Square Chance to meet new and returning CMU students August 16, 2018 | No Comments » New Faces at the Fayette School District August 16, 2018 | No Comments » Unofficial Results From Tuesday’s Primary August 7, 2018 | No Comments »