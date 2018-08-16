Noted in Brief 08.15.18

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. in the school library. The public is welcome to attend.

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the high school library. Tax rate hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

• FREE COURSE ON DRIVING SAFETY FOR SENIORS topics; stay medically/physically fit to drive, prepare for driving retirement, tools/resources for safety on the road – 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at Fayette Senior Center, call 573-884-6381 for more information.

• St. Paul UMC Women of Faith banquet/program, Saturday, Aug. 18. Banquet – 1 p.m.; Program – 2:30 p.m. Banquet tickets: $10/person. Contact Mary Petty at 660-888-8194 for tickets.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL MEETING will be Tuesday, Aug. 21 following a tax rate hearing at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

• MOVIE IN THE NEW FRANKLIN PARK Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Showing The Sandlot

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT BOARD will meet Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.