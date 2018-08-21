Community Events 08.22.18

• Howard County Democrat Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m., at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 E Morrison, Fayette. The Committee will reorganize based on Primary Election results. The public is invited to attend.

• HOWARD COUNTY PROGRESSIVES meet for monthly potluck and discussion at home of Hope Tinker and David Fortel, 420 County Road 300 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. For additional information call 660-248-9891.

• MOVIE IN THE NEW FRANKLIN PARK Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Showing The Sandlot

• Boonslick Women’s Business Network will host speaker Jewell Holt, Midwest Regional Director of Center for Women’s Ministries, Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. to 7:30 P.M. at Maggie’s Bar & Grill, Boonville. RSVP at Facebook page or director@mowbc.org.

• PROSECUTING ATTORNEY’S OFFICE will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Aug. 31 for training; and Monday, Sept. 3 for Labor Day.

• Howard County Unit of Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel (MRTA) will meet Tuesday, Sept. 4 at noon at Schnell Hall in Fayette for a fall kickoff luncheon meeting. Guest speaker; Wendy Bernier, Region 5 vice-president. Retired teachers and school personnel from Howard County are invited to attend. For more information, call Don Arni at 660-338-2403.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL MEETING will be Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT BOARD will meet Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the school library. The public is welcome to attend.

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the high school library. The public is welcome to attend.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

