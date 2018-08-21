Kayleigh Olivia Hilderband

August 14, 2018

Kayleigh Olivia Hilderbrand, infant daughter of Alex and Kaylynn (Rice) Hilderbrand, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family, August 14, 2018, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO.

In addition to her parents, Kayleigh is survived by her brother, Miller Wayne Hilderbrand; paternal grandparents, Tom and Leigh Hilderbrand; maternal grandparents, Perry and Angie Rice; great-grandparents, Fred and Barbara Alexander, Frances Hilderbrand, and Olivia Ercell Cody. Kayleigh is also survived by five uncles and two aunts. She was preceded in death by great-grandfather, Duaine Leo Hodges.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date, at the convenience of the family.