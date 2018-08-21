New Franklin Schools Set Tax Rate in Meeting on First Day of School

Prior to its regular meeting, the New Franklin School Board held its annual tax-rate hearing last Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Cordel reported the assessed valuation for the district has grown by a total of $973,616 over last year due to new construction and personal property increases. The tax levy was raised from $3.3455 to $3.4065. This with the $0.7020 for the debt service levy brings the proposed tax levy for the 2018-19 school year to $4.1085 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property. The board unanimously voted to set this as the tax rate.