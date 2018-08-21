Sentenced to 7 Years for Child Molestation By Linda Vroman | August 21, 2018 | 0 A Franklin man was sentenced to seven years in prison for first degree child molestation. Russell Lee Sampo, 41, was handed the sentence by Judge Scott Hayes in Howard County court Wednesday of last week. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Governor Announces Emergency Water, Hay Access for Farmers August 21, 2018 | No Comments » Wife of Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes Arrested for Victim Tampering August 21, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette R-III School Board Forms Financing Committee August 21, 2018 | No Comments » New Franklin Schools Set Tax Rate in Meeting on First Day of School August 21, 2018 | No Comments » CMU Sets Record Enrollment August 21, 2018 | No Comments »